'No evidence of fly tipping' on Abbey Fields after Travellers left, district council says

A team sent to clear up mess in Abbey Fields after Travellers left last weekend found no evidence of fly tipping.

Rubbish could be seen in the Fields after Travellers who got onto the land finally left on Sunday July 15.

Several bin bags, plastic bags and hedge trimmings were found on land at the bottom of the hill running down from the war memorial.

And residents commenting on social media hoped the group would be investigated by Warwick District Council for potential fly tipping.

But workers from the district council did not find any evidence of fly tipping when they started cleaning the area.

A spokesman for Warwick District Council said: “Although it took the Council’s cleansing a total of five hours to clear up after the Travellers had left there was no evidence of fly tipping.”

Nine caravans accessed the land on Tuesday July 10 after leaving a site in Hatton Park.

They got into Abbey Fields via the gates by the war memorial and camped near where the Kenilworth Lions hold their Grand Show. The gates had been padlocked normally.

Warwick District Council ordered the group to leave by 9am on Thursday July 12, but the Travellers did not leave, saying they were planning on staying until Sunday July 15.

Bailiffs were due to be called in on Monday July 16, but the Travellers has already gone by then.

The council confirmed it would now look at increasing security at the gate entrances to Abbey Fields to prevent more unauthorised encampments.