Nominations open for The Worthies 2019

Nominations are now open next year's Worthies, Kenilworth's unique awards ceremony celebrating people and businesses in the town.

The awards, which are being given out for the fourth time next year, aim to recognise the people and businesses that make Kenilworth what it is.

And residents are being invited by organisers Kenilworth Chamber of Trade to nominate who they think is deserving of an award.

There are 10 categories this year: Business of the Year (open to all Kenilworth businesses), Business Person of the Year, Pub/Bar of the Year, Restaurant/Café of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Community and Cultural Group of the Year, Sports Club/Community Fitness Group of the Year, Charity/Fundraising Organisation of the Year, Health and Beauty Business of the Year, and Start-Up of the Year (less than 2 years trading).

Once the nominees are revealed, the winners of these categories will be voted for by the public.

There will also be two special awards given out - the Kenilworth Worthies Award and The Worthies Young Persons Award in memory of Milan Patel. The winners of these will be decided by the Chamber of Trade's committee.

All nominations must be received by Thursday January 31.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday May 23 at the Chesford Grange Hotel.

Anyone wishing to nominate a person or business can fill out the nomination form here