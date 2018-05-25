Now or Never campaign launches 2 Minute Litter Pick boards in Leamington

Clean Up Britain’s Now or Never campaign has brought two 2 Minute Litter Pick boards to Leamington having seen them inspire people on beaches around the country.

The boards were first created for use on the coast, and have resulted in people around the country getting stuck in to their own two minutes of litter picking and posting their efforts to social media in their thousands.

Abbey Ann-Giles, Clean Up Britain's Lead Youth Activist and Miss Earth Northamptonshire 2018, getting stuck in on a 2 Minute Litter Pick in Leamington.

The Leamington boards are the very first to be stationed in an inland urban setting, are will be looked after by Warwick District Council’s rangers.

Rachel Campbell, director of planning and insights for Clean Up Britain says: “The idea of making a difference by doing a simple two minute litter pick is really catching on. Grab a picker and a bag, spend two minutes making a brilliant difference to the area and be proud.

“Don’t forget to put what you’ve picked in a nearby bin and return the picker - and if possible the bag - to the station for others to use”

“There’s a huge movement on social media - we’re encouraging people to take a snap of their haul and post it to Twitter or Instagram using #2MinuteLitterPick #Leamington.”

The project team are planning to move the boards around parks and green spaces in and around the town to see where they have the most positive impact.

Clean Up Britain launched its Now or Never anti-litter campaign in Leamington at the end of April.

Find out more about the project at www.itsnowornever.org.uk