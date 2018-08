Old buildings formerly belonging to Kenilworth Town Football Club are currently being demolished.

Demolition vehicles arrived on the site next to Gypsy Lane yesterday (Tuesday August 21) to start the work, and returned today (Wednesday August 22) to continue.

The old clubhouse off Gypsy Lane is being demolished. Photo: Margery McDougall

The club no longer plays on the site and only has junior teams who play at Castle Farm.

It is not yet known what the new landowner plans to do with the site.