Olympic champion to host hockey masterclasses in Warwick

Young hockey players in Warwick are being given the unique opportunity to learn from an Olympic champion.

Alex Danson, who was part of Team GB’s Olympic gold medal-winning hockey team at Rio 2016, will be running a hockey masterclass in partnership with leisure operator, Everyone Active.

Olympic champion Alex Danson will be holding hockey masterclasses in Warwick.

She was also captaining the England team at this year’s World Cup.

Alex will be coming to St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre on Wednesday August 22, fresh of the back of the hockey World Cup, to lead her masterclass.

She has designed the sessions herself to provide participants with the best opportunities to develop and perfect their skills, and will be delivering them with support from a team of expert coaches.

The masterclasses are aimed at all young people aged 11-16 who have a passion for hockey and will give the participants an insight into a day in the life of a professional player.

As well as a full day of coaching from 9.30am to 4pm, all players will receive a goody bag, lunch, and the chance to trial brand new kit from Alex’s sponsors, STX.

They will also have the opportunity to gain one-to-one advice from the Olympic gold medallist and find out what it takes to get to the top of their game.

The masterclasses form part of Alex’s ongoing partnership with Everyone Active to deliver the Alex Danson Hockey Academy, which aims to get 10,000 children more active by playing hockey over the next three years.

The Academy usually offers young people an introduction to the sport, whereas the Masterclasses will provide an elite opportunity for aspiring players to refine their skills.

Alex said: “Throughout my life I have had two passions, one is hockey and the other working with young people and encouraging them to be involved in sport.

“I am delighted to be coming to Warwick this August to launch one of our Masterclasses.

“I guarantee it will be a fun day with top-quality coaching, and I can’t wait to see as many young people as possible there.”

Sarah Beattie, Everyone Active’s regional netball and hockey development manager, said: “The Masterclasses are a fantastic opportunity for budding athletes to develop.

“It’s not every day you are given the chance to learn directly from an Olympic champion, and we believe this will be a huge boost to youngsters who are keen to progress in the sport.”

For a full list of all masterclasses taking place, including times, dates and costs click here or call 01442 952480.