On-street parking charges across Warwickshire set to shoot up next week

Charges for drivers parking on-street in towns across Warwickshire are set to shoot up next week.

Kenilworth will be the hardest hit, with the charge for parking for two hours going up from £1.20 to £2, an increase of 67 per cent.

Leamington, Rugby, and Warwick's charges will be increasing by 10 per cent, apart from the charge for 12 minutes of parking, which will be abolished.

And visitors to Stratford will be charged the same as in Leamington, Warwick and Rugby if they park on-street.

The changes will come into effect on Tuesday January 9.

Warwickshire County Council, responsible for off-street parking, agreed to the changes back in October.

The council has said it wanted to increase its charges to encourage drivers to park in off street locations, such as multi-storey car parks.

It also wanted to make charges across the county more consistent, but decided not to increase the charges in Kenilworth as much because the increase might be considered too great.

The county council has been contacted for comment.

The changes in full are:

Leamington, Warwick and Rugby

12 minutes - 20p charge abolished

30 minutes - 50p increasing to 55p

1 hour - £1 increasing to £1.10

90 minutes - £1.50 increasing to £1.65

2 hours - £2 increasing to £2.20

Kenilworth

12 minutes - No charge increasing to 20p

30 minutes - 50p charge retained

1 hour - 80p increasing to £1

90 minutes - New charge of £1.50

2 hours - £1.20 to £2

Stratford

12 minutes - No charge retained

30 minutes - 50p increasing to 55p

1 hour - £1 increasing to £1.10

90 minutes - £1.50 increasing to £1.65

2 hours - £2 increasing to £2.20