Open auditions for children's play in Kenilworth

A Kenilworth children’s drama group is holding open auditions for its first ever performance of a play next year.

Cobweb Drama, which meets every Saturday morning at Talisman Theatre, will host auditions for ‘James and the Giant Peach’ at the theatre on Saturday February 2 and Saturday February 9.

Children aged eight to 13 should arrive at 9.30am, and children aged five to seven should arrive at 10.30am.

The show will be performed at St John’s Church in January 2020.

Group leader Kathy Crawshaw said: “It doesn’t matter if you haven’t done drama before - we’re very friendly.”