Party held to help Warwick Poppies project

A ‘poppy party’ was held last weekend to help the Warwick Poppies Project 2018.

The project aims to collect as many poppies as possible in the space of a year to make a tribute that will be on display inside St Mary’s Church to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The poppy party was organised by Ian Binnie, the Secretary of the Friends of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire), which is in St John’s House in Warwick.

One hundred poppies were made by the group of people who attended the party in Kings Heath, Birmingham, despite the snow.