Pass out pride for county's newest retained firefighters

The latest retained recruits to join Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were recognised at a passing out parade on Sunday at Kenilworth Fire Station

.

During the parade the firefighters showcased the skills and techniques they had learnt during their comprehensive training course, which covers all aspects of firefighter training.

They were then presented with certificates by Warwickshire’s chief fre officer, Andy Hickmott and Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for fire and community safety, Andy Crump.

The certificates were to recognise the completion of the training programme on equipment and appliances as well as policies and procedures.

The new recruits will now be enrolled onto the mandatory firefighter development programme which takes three years to complete and provides further training and support with continuous assessments throughout.

Talking about the parade, Andy Hickmott praised the trainees’ dedication and commitment and welcomed them to the service.

He added: “I would like to personally congratulate all of the new recruits on completing the initial training programme to become retained firefighters.

“They should all be very proud. All of the firefighters ‘passing out’ have shown a determination to learn what is required of them to become part of the retained system and we are delighted to welcome them on board.”

Andy Crump said: “Being a retained firefighter is a real commitment, not only to the service, but also to the community as a whole. Congratulations to all of the new recruits for completing their training and I hope that they enjoy the next stage of their development within Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

The new recruits will be based at stations around the county including Stratford, Wellesbourne, Henley and Coleshill.

Retained firefighters are a key element to the resilience of any fire and rescue service and will attend a range of incidents. This could include anything from fires, floods and road traffic collisions to chemical spillages and community fire safety activities. Many will already have full or part-time jobs working within their local community.

If you think that you have what it takes to become a retained firefighter, then why not take up the challenge? For more information, log onto www.warwickshire.gov.uk/beextraordinary

New firefighters will be at the following local stations:

Wellesbourne Fire Station: Firefighter Bes Jeary, Firefighter Gardner and Firefighter Badger

Henley Fire Station: Firefighter Rayner