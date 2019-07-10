£10,000 of Masonic jewels stolen in Warwick

£10,000 of Masonic jewels have been stolen in Warwick.

Around 20 ornate jewels were stolen from a display cabinet in Alderson House in High Street.

Alderson House in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View.

The jewels have been described as distinctive and numbered and can be identified.

It is estimated that their combined value is around £10,000.

It is believed that the theft happened at some point during the first days of July.

If anyone has any information they should call 101 quoting incident number 143 of July 5.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111