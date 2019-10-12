11 pictures of the HS2 protest camp at Cubbington Wood

Kenilworth resident, Joe Rukin with the Stop HS2 campaign, said: "The notice is not a court order." He added they don't plan to leave the camp until ordered by the court. People set up camp late last month in the Cubbington Wood in an effort to stop contractors with the high-speed rail HS2 from felling any of the trees. After the camp started officials with HS2 announced they would not remove any ancient trees in 2019. Instead, they will continue preparing work sites and hold off on removing trees until at least 2020.

