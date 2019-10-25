Painting of the Kenilworth War Memorial at Abbey Hill

12 pictures of Kenilworth landmark paintings by local artist

A Kenilworth artist has started a series of paintings of Kenilworth landmarks.

Leanne Simmons has launched a series of water colour paintings of Kenilworth landmarks. She has recently finished painting eight landmark places in the town, including the iconic Kenilworth Clock Tower. She started her watercolour painting with animals, including a penguin, an owl and another entitled the 'Blushing Fox.' The KWN published a story about the launch of the series. Anyone interested in the paintings or charity Christmas cards can contact Leanne via email: leannewoodfield@aol.com

Kenilworth Castle by Leanne Simmons
St Nicholas Church by Leanne Simmons
Castle Green by Leanne Simmons
The Virgins and Castle Pub by Leanne Simmons
