12 pictures from Remembrance services across the Warwick District

Nearly 1,400 students and staff from North Leamington School gathered today on Armistice Day to pay their respects which included a two-minute silence. North Leamington School Head Teacher Joy Mitchell said: “It is always very moving to stand in front of my whole school each year and witness the respect every student gives to the occasion. It is important that we continue to remind our school community of the great sacrifices made for us during the Great Wars but also the on-going bravery shown by service personnel around the world today.” Towns and villages across the area held Remembrance Sunday services yesterday (November 10).