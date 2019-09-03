Castle Hill painting by Gillie Carrington

14 pictures of the Kenilworth art exhibition held at the Kenilworth Library

Local Kenilworth artist, Gillie Carrington, has painted a whole collection of the historical landmarks of Kenilworth.

The collection will be on display and sale all week until 12.30pm on Saturday September 7 at the Kenilworth Library. The exhibition includes water colour paintings of just every historic building in Kenilworth.People can also pick up a water colour painted bookmark or two of some of Kenilworth most famous landmarks such as Kenilworth Castle, The Abbey Ruins and the clock tower among others.

