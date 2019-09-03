14 pictures of the Kenilworth art exhibition held at the Kenilworth Library

The collection will be on display and sale all week until 12.30pm on Saturday September 7 at the Kenilworth Library. The exhibition includes water colour paintings of just every historic building in Kenilworth.People can also pick up a water colour painted bookmark or two of some of Kenilworth most famous landmarks such as Kenilworth Castle, The Abbey Ruins and the clock tower among others.

Kenilworth painting by Gillie Carrington jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kenilworth Castle painting by Gillie Carrington jpimedia Buy a Photo

St Nicholas Church painting by Gillie Carrington jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kenilworth painting by Gillie Carrington jpimedia Buy a Photo

