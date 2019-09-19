24 pictures from Kenilworth's Soccer 8s charity football tournament

The event, organised by Carl Smith and his friend, Riccardo Scimeca, now in its third year, brought people together for an afternoon of family fun and football last weekend. The tournament, created in memory of Carl’s brother, Daniel who died from cancer aged 24, took place on Saturday September 14 at the Sports Centre at Kenilworth School. Carl said the £6,000 will be split between four youngsters, with them each getting £1,500.

