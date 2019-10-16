94-year-old Kenilworth daredevil has second tattoo and now wants to jump out of a plane!

Hilda West

Just six weeks ago Hilda West got her first tattoo at the Ink on Skinz Tattoo Studio at a Kenilworth shopping centre.

Now she plans to jump out of an air plane at 15,000 feet fulfilling a life-long goal of going skydiving.

Hilda said: “It's on my bucket list. I'm very excited. I can't wait. I know it sounds silly, but I want to enjoy it.”

One of Hilda's carers from the Castle Brook care home in Kenilworth where she lives has helped her set up the skydiving challenge.

Jaime Bennett, who serves as Hilda's lifestyle coach, said they have discussed the challenge for several months. Jaime, who has been skydiving before, plans to make the jump with Hilda.

Hilda said: “He's been encouraging me. He's been a big help. I feel a lot happier with him doing it as well. He's helped build up my confidence.

“My doctor has signed off on it, and I've got permission.”

The pair will make the jump on December 15 at Skydive Hinton. As part of the Skydive challenge Hilda is raising money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital (in London). Jaime helped her set up a Just Giving page, which has a £2,000 fundraising target.

Hilda said: “I'm doing it for the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) because my great-granddaughter is having treatment there.

“I can't do very much at my age so this is the only thing I can do to help towards her treatment.”

Completing the challenge will fulfil a life-long dream.

Hilda added: “I wanted to do it years ago because my husband was a pilot in the RAF. He used to say it was an amazing experience when you parachute.

“I've always wanted to do it so I'm going for it.”

Jamie said they discussed the skydiving challenge while they recently got inked for a tattoo together.

Hilda got her first tattoo in early September, which involved getting her husband and son's initials inked onto her wrist.

She added the following about getting a tattoo: “I don't understand what all the fuss is about because it didn't hurt. I've always wanted a tattoo.

“It was my husband's birthday in September and I thought I can't send him a card so I thought I'd get a tattoo.”

A few weeks later she got her second tattoo.