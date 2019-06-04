A brief history of the iconic Leamington Assembly

Earlier today (Tuesday) it was announced that the Leamington Assembly in Spencer Street has closed with immediate effect. Following this shocking news we have put together a brief history into the music venue and iconic building.

The building which housed the Assembly was built in 1926 and was originally called The Bath Assembly Hall.

Including an 'art-deco' interior the venue was a settling for balls and dances.

The venue was later named 'The Palais de Danse' where dancer, Robert Creelman, was master of ceremonies and music was provided by resident players, The Jack Southern Band.

According to the Leamington Assembly website it was during this time that the venue was known for its own dance step; The Palais Glide.

Dances were held at the venue throughout the 1930s and 1940s and it was also popular with locally-based American servicemen.

In 1952 the venue was renamed again to 'The Embassy Ballroom', where it was used to host dances until it became a bingo hall.

After being a bingo hall for many years work started on the site in 2007 to transform the building into a live music venue.

Nigel Dalley spent more than £3 million on the former bingo hall and also employed Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen to design the interior.

The newly transformed venue reopened in the summer in 2008 and went on to win the Music Week Award for ‘Best Live Music Venue’ in 2010 after winning the award for ‘Best Live Entertainment Venue’ at the 2009 Godiva Awards.

Left to right: Outside Leamington Assembly (photo by Google Street View), inside the Assembly and the Leamington Assembly logo (image by the MJR Group)

The MJR Group took over as venue operators around three years ago up until the announcement of the closure today.

The Assembly hosted a variety of artists and comedians including: Brian May, Gary Newman, Lou Reed, Razorlight, Russell Howard, Steve Winwood, Pendulum, Lee Mack, The Stranglers, Soul II Soul, Billy Ocean, Beverley Knight and Goldfrapp to name a few.

