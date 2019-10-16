A46 Warwick bypass cleared and open for motorists

The southbound lanes of the A46 of the Warwick Bypass closed most of Tuesday have re-opened for motorists.

The A46 southbound lanes closed most of the day after an accident and subsequent oil on the roadway on Tuesday morning October 15.

The road closure occurred between the M40 junction 15 and the A439 due to the large spillage which damaged the carriageway. Workers then needed time to resurface the road and repair the barrier damage.

Highways England confirmed this morning the roadway had been re-opened after the accident on Tuesday.

Further information is available from Highway England by visiting their website at www.trafficengland.com