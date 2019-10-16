AA reveals Warwickshire's best restaurants

The AA has unveiled The Restaurant Guide 2020, the food lover’s guide to eateries in Britain, containing more than 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.

21 Warwickshire restaurants are featured in the Guide, including restaurants in Warwick, Leamington, Kenilworth and Ansty.

The 27th edition of the AA Restaurant Guide includes many favourites, as well as more than 140 new restaurants, which have made it into the Guide for the first time this year.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “We are pleased to see the hospitality industry going from strength to strength, with over 140 new dining destinations being added to The Restaurant Guide 2020. The establishments in this year’s Guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and impeccable service.”

The Restaurant Guide 2020 offers an in-depth guide to the UK’s restaurant scene by county, with a detailed description of each destination, from opening details and capacity, to whether the restaurant is child friendly, alongside information on the latest chef changes and sample menu prices.

The Guide also offers clear AA mapping to assist those looking to travel to the listed restaurants, as well as images of many of the dining destinations.

In addition to restaurant listings, The Restaurant Guide 2020 includes interviews with chefs including Tom Brown and Steven Edwards, as well as details of the winners of the AA Hospitality Awards, including Restaurants of the Year, AA Wine Awards and Chefs’ Chef of the Year.

The Restaurant Guide 2020 is available for £16.99 in bookshops and online at: https://www.theaa.com/books/the-restaurant-guide-2020

Here's a gallery of the Warwickshire restuarants featured in the guide.

