Accolade for Warwick Poppies project team

The committee behind the Warwick Poppies 2018 project have been presented an award for their hard work and services to the community.

Last week the committee were presented with an award from the High Sheriff of Warwickshire Clare Sawdon, who held the role for the period 2018/19.

The award was presented in recognition of the committee's 'great and valuable services to the community'.

Helen Fitzpatrick, on behalf of the Warwick Poppies committee, said: "The award was a total surprise and an enormous honour.

"However, we are mindful that we could not have done the display without the support of literally hundreds of crafters, to whom we owe a debt of gratitude.

The Warwick Poppies committee.'Front row - Gill Benson, Gail Guest, Carol Warren, Helen Fitzpatrick 'Back row - David Benson, David Guest, Richard Warren, Tony Fitzpatrick.

"Additionally, each of the four couples also received personal awards, which was just amazing. These certificates will be kept and displayed with pride.

"Outgoing High Sheriff Clare Sawdon was a wonderful supporter of Warwick Poppies 2018 right from the outset, as was her predecessor Mark Davies DL, and we are delighted to have worked with them so closely. Their help and advice was invaluable."

The committee worked for nearly a year and a half to help create a massive community tribute inside St Mary's Church to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The award. Photo by Warwick Poppies.

People from across the UK and from across the globe contributed to the project by creating handmade poppies. These were all collected to make the tribute, which resulted in more than 60,000 handmade poppies.

In the nine weeks that the tribute was on display, more than £40,000 was raised which was split between The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and St Mary’s Church.