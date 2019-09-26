Agreement reached to secure land for new Kenilworth School

The Kenilworth School and Sixth Form relocation project has reached an agreement to secure Southcrest Farm as the site for its new school development.

The announcement from school officials follows the recent approval of the new school’s plans by members of the Warwick District Council and the allocation of £9.5 million from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Image of the academic wings of the new Kenilworth School

The financial investment will support the new school project and provide a new education facility for existing and future students.

The new facilities will replace the current Kenilworth School at Leyes Lane, and Sixth Form at Rouncil Lane.

Kenilworth School Headteacher Hayden Abbott and three students spoke at the recent meeting where plans were approved by district councillors.

The new facilities to be developed at Southcrest Farm on Glasshouse Lane to the east of Kenilworth will include a new three storey secondary school and sixth form building, walking and cycle access, parking spaces for cars, school buses, electric vehicles, sheltered bicycle racks, internal drop-off zones and sports pitches.

Site plan for the new Kenilworth School

The recently approved planning application was submitted earlier this year with the aim of opening the new school in September 2021.

The new school plan will create a single school site to combine the two existing sites in Kenilworth and to allow for the expansion of up to 2,200 pupils.

The next phase will see the appointment of a construction partner, with construction works starting later this year.

Mr Abbott said: “This is another exciting milestone in our journey to create a fantastic new facility for our young people.

“We look forward to seeing building work progress and to working with our students on some of the new school’s interior features.

“The new school will provide many exciting opportunities for our current and future students who can enjoy these brand new facilities and a continued excellent education for years to come.”