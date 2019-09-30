Annual apple day and country fair celebrations at historic Warwick gardens

The annual apple day celebrations will be returning to historic gardens in Warwick this weekend.

The event will take place at the Victorian Hill Close Gardens, where there will be displays, craft stalls, workshops and children’s activities.

Hill Close Gardens has more than 60 varieties of heritage apples growing in the gardens, and many of these will be on display in our large glasshouse.

There will also be a chance to taste some of these varieties as well as purchase some more unusual varieties not seen in the supermarket.

A range of craft stalls and local food producers will be attending, alongside bee keepers, wood carvers, spinners and there will be a tree and plant sale.

Richard Hayward, centre manager at Hill Close Gardens, said: “Here at Hill Close gardens we are lucky to be able to showcase these unique restored Victorian detached gardens.

“Our apple day and country fair is one of the highlights of the year where we celebrate our many apple and fruit trees.

“It is our autumn celebration where local artists and craftspeople come to put on an event.

“Our Apple Day has become a permanent fixture in our events diary and continues to grow. A good day out for all the family.”

Hill Close Gardens is located in Bread and Meat Close and apple day will be taking place on October 6 from 11am to 5pm.

Entry costs £4.50 for adults, £1 for children and those under five, garden members and RHS members can enter for free.

For more information go to: www.hillclosegardens.com.