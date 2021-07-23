Another great year for students at Leamington arts and music project including scholarship award and final shortlisting for young producer

LAMP has thanked the Heart of England Foundation for enabling it to buy ten iPads, which proved to be essential for students during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A Leamington arts and music project is celebrating another successful year for its students.

Leamington LAMP students Avery Green, Josh Sewell and James Valedez were the stand-out achievers.

Avery, a talented guitarist, won the Royal Blood Scholarship for Music.

The LAMP Album, Volume 1.Cover Art by Tom Jones.

The scholarship is only awarded once a year and covers three years of fees to study degree level music at Waterbear, The college of music in Brighton.

Music producer and rapper, Josh, who goes by the stage name of JFlo, has had his lyrics published in a book by the former president of the National Association of Head Teachers, Rona Tutt OBE.

James, known as NEKO, is a finalist for the Youth Music Best Producer Awards 2021.

All three students have their music featured on the new LAMP Album, Volume 1.

LAMP involved in the forthcoming festival Art in the Park at Jephson Gardens in Leamington on August 7 and 8. Staff and students will be wearing camouflage onesies for a giant game of hide n’ seek.

The album, funded by Youth Music, features 14 tracks by young people with autism.

“We set out to dispel the myth that people with autism aren’t creative.

"This album destroys that myth."

The album is available for download on the streaming site Bandcamp and also at Seismic Sounds in Leamington.

Volume 2 will be available in the autumn.

LAMP has thanked the Heart of England Foundation for enabling it to buy ten iPads which proved to be essential for students during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Warwick Charity the WPH Charitable Trust also provided funding for a student to purchase an electronic drum kit to help with his progression.

He has now secured a place to study on a Level 4 course at Stratford College.

LAMP is also involved in the forthcoming festival Art in the Park at Jephson Gardens in Leamington on August 7 and 8.

Staff and students will be wearing camouflage onesies for a giant game of hide n’ seek.

The game, called ‘Can You Find Us’ invites the public to look out for people in camouflage onesies and upload a photo to the LAMP instagram or Facebook page - if you see them all you win a prize.

The onesies will be 'photorealistic', made using images of plants and trees from Jephson Gardens.

LAMP will also be running workshops and performances of ambient sensory music from their stall at the festival.