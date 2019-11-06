Appeal after foreign car not available to buy in UK is stolen from outside Leamington woman's house

French national Geraldine Brinchault, who currently lives in Willes Terrace, is currently appealing for information as to the whereabouts of her bright blue Toyota Aygo with the registration 75S H90.

The car, from Portugal, is not available to buy in the UK and is left hand drive.

It was stolen from outside Geraldine's house at some time between 7.30pm and 8.30am on Sunday November 3 going into Monday November 4.

Crime News

Geraldine, an events organiser, is in the process of moving house and the car also contained several household items including a toaster.

Geraldine reported the crime at Leamington Police Station on Monday.

On the night of Thursday October 24 going in to Friday October 25 the wheels were stolen from her boyfriend Antony's BMW in front of her house.

Geraldine said: "I've never experienced this type of thing before.

"I always thought it would happen to other people and not to me in a nice town like Leamington."

The crime reference number for the theft of the car is 234660819