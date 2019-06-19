Applicants needed for Warwick 'town ambassador' roles

The team at the Warwick visitor information centre are looking for people to join them to help promote the town and help visitors.

Applications are open for people to sign up to be ‘Town Ambassadors’ over the summer.

Last year's 'town ambassadors'. Photo supplied.

Town ambassadors provide a visitor information service in and around Warwick to visitors, locals, retailers and businesses.

The roles are part-time and are described as have a ‘good rate of pay’.

A spokesperson from Warwick visitor information centre said: “We are looking for people with personality, a love of customer service, a willingness to learn new skills and common sense and to interact with businesses in the town.

“Languages are a bonus but not essential. A knowledge of Warwick and the local area is essential. Initial and ongoing training will be provided.”

As well as being out and about in the town and helping visitors, the ‘town abassadors’ will also participate in promotions, campaigns and events.

During bad weather the ‘town ambassadors’ will also support the visitor information centre.

Those applying for the roles should have good communication skills to interact with visitors, have some IT skills, knowledge of the local area and the history of the area.

The role is being advertised as one that is generally based outside and requires a certain degree of physical fitness.

Anyone interested should send their CV as soon as possible to lizhealey@visitwarwick.co.uk or telephone 01926 492212 for further information.

Interviews will take place next week.