Apprentice at Leamington vets wins top prize at Moreton Morrell College

Laurissa Astfalck has been named Student of the Year by Moreton Morrell College. Photo supplied

A personal transformation has helped an apprentice veterinary nurse claim a top college award.

Laurissa Astfalck, from Coventry, has been named Student of the Year by Moreton Morrell College after experiencing a positive growth in confidence.

Laurissa’s employers at Medivet Leamington in Upper Grove Street and tutors at the college, which is part of the college group WCG, hailed her transition from a shy newcomer who was

Laurissa Astflack and Dani Scattergood (WCG). Photo supplied

reluctant to speak on the phone to a confident and knowledgeable veterinary nurse as the main reason for her success.

The apprentice, who is set to complete her two-year apprenticeship this year, also excelled in online tests and written assignments and impressed tutors with her commitment and professional development on her way to receiving the award.

Laurissa said: “I was shocked but also very happy when I heard that I had been named student of the year.

“I’ve always loved animals and have learnt so much on the veterinary nursing course but the best thing about it has been the confidence that the team and the college have installed in me.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time working with my tutors and classmates whilst working in practice with my fellow employees.

"I have found the apprenticeship challenging but fulfilling and thoroughly look forward to what the future holds working for Medivet Leamington Upper Grove Street.”

Lauren Widman, head nurse and clinical coach at Medivet Leamington Upper Grove, said: “To begin with Laurissa was shy and apprehensive, but her development and personal growth since then has been amazing, and it is all down to her hard work and effort.

"She is a very highly valued member of staff. We are all extremely proud of her.”

Peter Husband, WCG principal and college director for Moreton Morrell College, added: “She has developed into an extremely confident, knowledgeable and an overall outstanding

student.

“We have seen her confidence and knowledge blossom over the last two years and she is a very deserving recipient of this year’s award.

“Considering her veterinary practice has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Laurissa has persevered and worked incredibly hard to complete her online portfolio and produce some superb results in her online MCQs and in class tests.

“She should be commended for her commitment to learning as well as the veterinary nursing profession.”