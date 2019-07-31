Art in the Park returns to Leamington this weekend

Warwickshire’s largest free arts festival Art in the Park will take place at Jephson Gardens and at the Pump Room Gardens and art gallery this weekend (Saturday and Sunday August 3 and 4).

The event will pay tribute to philanthropist Dr Henry Jephson who helped promote the healing properties of the town’s spa waters and whose large marble statue resides in the gardens in a Corinthian style temple.

More than 240 artists will be exhibiting, demonstrating and selling original pieces accompanied to music from 30 bands across two stages including the Sing it Loud choir, Gloria Sunset, Jake Rizzo and a unique performance of Handel’s Water Music.

There will be more than 30 workshops for visitors to enjoy and performances from dance theatre group Motionhouse.

Performer Balbir Singh will fuse BMX stunts with Indian dance, and other attractions will include a giant story-telling Whale, a magical Giant Globe, a surrealbee cart buzzing around and performances from the Fairly FreshFish Company.

Food and drinks will be sold by street caterers such as the vegan Purple Caulifower, Mister V’s legendary burgers and the Warwickshire Beer Company.

Festival director Carole Sleight said: “There is simply too much to see and do in one day, so the festival team hope to see you the following day to experience even more dazzling, surprising and inspiring performance and events.

“There is so much creativity here, it must be something to do with the water.”

The event will run from 10am to 6pm on both days.

For more information visit the www.artinpark.co.uk website.