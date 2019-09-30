Autograph book signed by Elizabeth Taylor and Clint Eastwood shown to BBC antiques experts in Warwick

An autograph book signed by Elizabeth Taylor and Clint Eastwood was one of the items shown to BBC antiques experts at a recent event in Warwick.

A collection of 18 th century Chinese fans and signed prints by famed artist L.S. Lowry, were among items identified by TV presenters, valuers and auctioneers Christina Trevanion and

TV presenters, valuers and auctioneers Christina Trevanion and David Harper at Austin Heath in Heathcote inWarwick. Photo supplied.

David Harper at Austin Heath later living community in Heathcote in Warwick last Tuesday (September 24).

The treasures were discovered as part of ‘The Grand Antiques Tour’, which has been visiting Inspired villages throughout the UK, finding thousands of pounds worth of items of historical interest.

Christina, known for her appearances on Bargain Hunt, Flog It!, Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, and David, a regular on Antiques Road Trip, were at Austin Heath to give free valuations for residents and guests from the local area.

As well as the collection of 18 th Century Chinese fans and signed prints by famed artist L.S. Lowry, an autograph book was presented belonging to a former employee of MGM studios, including signatures from Clint Eastwood and Elizabeth Taylor.

David Harper valuing itenms at Austin Heath later living community in Heathcote. Photo supplied.

Christina said: “The MGM autograph book was the highlight of a fantastic day. The collection belonged to a former pastry chef at the headquarters in London, who had managed to get it signed by a whole host of Hollywood names during her time working there.

“Another great find was the beautiful collection of 18 th Century Chinese fans, which could collectively fetch several thousand pounds at auction.”

“It’s fascinating to discover the intriguing antiques, curious hand-me-downs and quirky finds that people have collected over the years. You never know what treasures could be hidden in your own home. The Grand Antiques Tour, from Inspired Villages has been the gift that keeps on giving."

Residents and visitors brought along a variety of other interesting items, including; an emerald ring, pocket watches and paintings. There was even a set of bagpipes, belonging to a resident, who used them to perform to an audience.

The Grand Antiques Tour visited Austin Heath's later living site in Heathcote. Photo supplied.

The event was held in the recently launched Village Centre, a luxurious space that features a restaurant, bar, spa, and library at the centre of Austin Heath later living community.

Trish State, Village Manager at Austin Heath, said: “We have an incredible community here at Austin Heath and hosting events such as this gives people the opportunity to discover this secret gem that is right on their doorstep.

In addition to a whole host of engaging events that we host throughout the year, everyone is always hugely surprised by the facilities, such as a gym, swimming pool and cinema room, all at the heart of a retirement community.

“The Grand Antiques Tour has unveiled some incredibly exciting finds, made even better by the stories that accompany them. With Christina offering her sought after advice and David holding court, with everyone on the edge of their seats as he explained the history behind each item that passed through his hands, the atmosphere was wonderful and it was great so see so many new faces attend.”

Christina Trevanion with one of the 18th century Chinese fans. Photo supplied.