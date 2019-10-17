Awareness event in Warwick seeks to “break taboos” around the menopause

An awareness event is being held in Warwick this week with aims of 'breaking taboos' around the menopause.

The South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, which operates Warwick Hospital, in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, are hoping the event will encouragr residents to talk about the menopause

The menopause event poster by South Warwickshire NHS Trust and Warwickshire County Council.

The event aims to raise awareness on World Menopause Day, which is Friday October 18 ,and seeks to “break taboos” surrounding the menopause, encouraging Warwickshire’s women of all ages to feel comfortable to talk more and be open about their needs, whether it is to seek advice, ask for information or just support, as well as how it can affect everyone in the workplace and at home.

Taking place at the Northgate House Conference Centre in Warwick, the event will focus on the small lifestyle changes women can make, before and during the menopause journey, to reduce the everyday impact of the symptoms.

During the event, Dr Sukumaran, Gynaecology Consultant at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, hopes her interactive presentation will provide an opportunity for questions about the menopause as well as some myth busting about Hormone Replacement Therapy and alternative therapies.

For more information or to reserve a place contact membership@swft.nhs.uk or Freephone 0800 085 2471.