Baginton and Wolston nurseries team up to win gold medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Neil and Cath Kenney of Larchfield Trees and David Cheshire of David Cheshire Nurseries Ltd were awarded the RHS Gold Medal for their display of Japanese maples, Japanese umbrella pines and the impressive Niwaki. Photo supplied

Nurseries in Baginton and Wolston have been awarded gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

David Cheshire of David Cheshire Nurseries Ltd in Baginton and Neil and Cath Kenney of Larchfield Trees in Wolston were awarded the RHS gold medal for their display of Japanese maples, Japanese umbrella pines and the Niwaki.

David said: “Following our success at RHS Hampton Court, RHS Tatton Park and BBC Gardeners World, it’s absolutely brilliant to have achieved a gold at the prestigious Chelsea RHS show.

The award-winning display. Photo supplied

"As soon as the show is over, I need to start the preparation for next year’s display - which will have to be absolutely spectacular.“

Neil said: “This is our first ever appearance at Chelsea and unfortunately will be our last time as we are retiring.

"It’s the fourth time we have worked with David on a display and it’s been an absolute pleasure. We are extremely proud to be retiring in a blaze of RHS Chelsea gold glory.”

David started working closely with Neil and Cath following the pandemic.

He stocks Japanese Maples from Larchfield Trees at his nursery, which is situated in Russells Garden Centre in Baginton.