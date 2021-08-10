Balsall Common care home residents take part in inclusive sports activities thanks to initiative

Residents at a care home in Balsall Common have been taking part in sports activities. Photo supplied

Residents at a care home in Balsall Common have been taking part in sports activities.

Everyone 4 Sport have been running their sessions at Harper Fields care home for several weeks.

Ian Poole, director of Everyone 4 Sport said: "We are a community interest company based in the West Midlands, which provides a range of enjoyable sporting opportunities for the benefit of the local community.

One of the sports coaches. Photo supplied

"Our sporting opportunities are healthy, fun and competitive, as well as being highly enjoyable and good for mental well-being.

"Taking part in physical exercise as we age is so important.

"Not only does it get our joints moving, it stimulates our brains, promotes mental well-being and encourages us to engage with others.

"It was with this in mind that we first started to offer our sporting activities to care homes.

"The arrival of our coaches at these venues is eagerly anticipated and the uptake of the activities is excellent.

"The sports are carefully chosen to include all levels of skill and mobility - even curling can be played from a chair.

"The sport on offer is wide-ranging, including botcha, inclusive tennis, archery, multi-skills, table tennis and basketball - something for everyone, all physical abilities and interests."

During the 2020/21 Covid lockdowns Everyone 4 Sport sent online video support to assist carers and residents, giving instructions, tips and encouragement.