Balsall Common care home staff take on charity skydive

Four members of staff from a care home in Balsall Common recently completed a skydive for charity.

The team of four from Harper Fields care home took to the skies in July to raise funds for TASC, The Ambulance Staff Charity.

General manager Hayley Wilkinson, deputy manager Melanie McHugh, maintenance manager Bill Chillwell and senior carer Jane Cook had had two previous attempts and it had been called off due to inclement weather but this time the weather was perfect for their tandem skydive.

Jasmin Rana, director of income generation and supporter engagement from TASC, said: “Your team at Harper Fields Barchester have raised a phenomenal £2,017 for TASC and we are so grateful for your support.

"The £2,017 (inclusive of Gift Aid) raised will help support ambulance staff in any one of the following ways: 34 support sessions for ambulance staff struggling with their mental health, six

interventions for ambulance staff with more complex mental health issues, such as PTSD or 40 physiotherapy sessions for ambulance staff injured in the line of duty."

General manager Hayley added: “Oh my goodness - what do I say, it was amazing, such an experience and I am so glad I did it.

"To hear how we have helped TASC is so heart-warming.