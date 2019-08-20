Battle of Kenilworth Castle reenactment event set for bank holiday weekend

Take a journey back to medieval England and watch knights in action as a reenactment of the Battle of Kenilworth Castle takes place over the Bank Holiday.

Around 120 people will take part in a reenactment at Kenilworth Castle on Sunday August 25 and Monday August 26.

There will be theatrical recreations of combat and drills from the period including loud noises, bangs and smoke effects.

The Battle of Kenilworth Castle's activities will also include a living history encampment, along with some of the following activities:

See the mounted knights in action during a cavalry melee at 11.30am on each day.

Get a look at the weapons used during the medieval times during the Science of the Siege Weapon at 12.30pm.

Find out about the clothing, weapons and armour of a knight of 1265 at the Arming of Knight station at 1pm.

A Kids Castle Siege event held at 2.30pm.

The Battle of Kenilworth will be at 3.30pm.

Entry to the Battle of Kenilworth Castle for English Heritage members costs £3.50 per adult and £2.10 per child. Non members cost £15.30 per adult and £9.20 per child.