Bereaved families in Warwick district help raise thousands of pounds for the Poppy Appeal

Bereaved families in the Warwick district have helped to raise thousands of pounds for The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

A cheque for £8,000 was presented to The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal last week, thanks to the generosity of bereaved families allowing the recycling of orthopaedic implants from Oakley Wood Crematorium.

Left to right: Yanto Evans, Royal British Legion Community Fundraiser for Warwickshire; Eddie Talbot, Hazel Woolven, Maureen Houston and Sam'Blevins, Oakley Wood Crematorium staff; Cllr George Illingworth, Chairman of Warwick District Council. Photo supplied

The metals used in the replacement of knees and hips, as well as pins used in other bone injuries along with the metals from coffins can all be recycled through the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management’s recycling of metals scheme.

Warwick District Council’s Chairman, Cllr George Illingworth, along with staff from Oakley Wood Crematorium, presented a cheque to Yanto Evans, the Royal British Legion’s Community Fundraiser for Warwickshire. The Royal British Legion is the chairman’s chosen charity for this year.

Councillor George Illingworth, who is also the council’s armed forces covenant champion, said: “My sincere thanks go to the families who have kindly agreed to the donations at such a difficult time.

"I am delighted that this year the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal is receiving this substantial amount, particularly as we approach Remembrance Sunday.”

Yanto Evans added: “We are very grateful to receive this donation to the Poppy Appeal that will help to fund vital Royal British Legion services here in Warwickshire, including the upkeep of Galanos House in Southam.

"We are always keen to welcome new volunteers and at present we are short of them, so if you’re able to spare some time, please get in touch.”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Royal British Legion in Warwickshire, email: yevans@britishlegion.org.uk