Berkswell Windmill to host open day

The Berkswell Windmill will be open for tours this Saturday October 5.

The windmill, built in 1826, will be open from 12 to 4pm, and entry is £4 for adults and £1 for children 16 and under.

People enjoying food at the windmill

A windmill spokesperson said: "It is believed to be one of the few windmills in the UK to still have all of its original machinery. It has been left as it was when it was last used as a working mill, in 1948.

"It has undergone extensive restoration and the sails now turn once again and the stones turn and make flour."

The Berkswell Windmill is located at Windmill Lane, Balsall Common, CV7 7GY.

The windmill open day will also include homemade cakes and cream teas along with some live entertainment by some Morris Dancers.

Windmill

Visitors will also be able to watch chain saw artist, Mark Begley, carve owls and other works of art.

The Coventry Spinners and Weavers will be demonstrating their ancient crafts and David will have organic home-grown vegetables for sale.