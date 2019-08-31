Bestselling author Robert Harris coming to Warwick for book launch event

A bestselling author will be coming to Warwick next week for an event to celebrate the launch of his new novel.

Robert Harris is author of twelve bestselling novels: the Cicero Trilogy - Imperium, Lustrum and Dictator - Fatherland, Enigma, Archangel, Pompeii, The Ghost, The Fear Index, An Officer and a Spy, which won four prizes including the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction, Conclave and most recently, Munich.

Robert Harris will be talking about his new book The Second Sleep at an event in Warwick next week. Photos supplied by Warwick Books.

Several of his books have been turned into films, including The Ghost, which was directed by Roman Polanski.

His work has been translated into thirty-seven languages and he is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

Robert will be coming to Warwick on Thursday September 5 on the publication day of his new novel The Second Sleep.

He will be talking about his new book at an event at St Mary’s Church. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Robert will also be signing copies of his book after the event. Refreshments will also be available to purchase.

Tickets for the event cost £15 and include a copy of The Second Sleep. Tickets can be purchased from Warwick Books in Market Place or online.

To buy tickets online click here

On September 26 author David Baldacci will be talking about his new book One Good Deed at Warwick Methodist Church. David is one of the world’s biggest-selling thriller writers.

To buy tickets click here

