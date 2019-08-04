Big funding boost for Warwick-based charity

A charity that helps and supports those who are affected by sexual abuse and rape, will be getting a big cash boost.

Safeline, which is based in Warwick, has been successful in its bid for funds from the Home Office for its national online counselling service.

Safeline is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Photo by Safeline

The charity has received a grant for £89,012 for 12 months.

As well as this, it has also secured further funding.

A spokesperson from Safeline said: “Safeline is one of the few specialist support agencies in the UK who has this capability and can offer this type of support and we feel very proud that the Home Office have recognised, for the third year in a row, the value of this service.

“Many survivors of sexual abuse find it very hard to speak face to face about their experiences and so the online counselling service is a very effective alternative, it is particularly effective with male survivors.

“We have also received confirmation from the Ministry of Justice that they have extended the funding for the national male helpline and online service; we have received a grant for £153,000 for 12 months.

"Safeline provides the only free national telephone support line that offers specialist, confidential support to male survivors of all types of child abuse, and it is operated by experienced staff and trained volunteers.

“Both these services are available to survivors of sexual abuse and rape in Warwickshire and they complement and augment local provision for survivors.

“We also received some funding from the Warwickshire Police Crime Commissionaire for our ISVA service which helps victims who want to report the abuse to the police and pursue it through the courts.

“The grant was for £30,000 for 12 months.”