Big improvements coming to the 'very poor' Lias Line cycle path that links Rugby to Leamington

Big improvements are coming to the Lias Line cycle path after the Department of Transport decided to spend £20m in improvements to the National Cycle Network across England.

Route 41, known as the ‘Lias Line’, runs through the county between Rugby, Long Itchington and Leamington then onward west towards the Grand Union canal.

The existing path, which will be severed by HS2, is inconsistent in terms of quality with a rough surface, overgrown vegetation and poor access points.

In parts it is also too steep to meet current standards.

The funding will be managed by walking and cycling charity, Sustrans who act as custodians of the network.

To bring the route up to a good standard Sustrans will create a 3.5m wide traffic-free multi-user trail with a smooth surface and remove barriers allowing access for everyone.

These works will also help to expand the wildlife corridors and increase volunteer activity.

Once completed the path will link into the existing route that joins with Rugby and Leamington, passing villages, wildlife reserves, reservoirs and canals.

Ecology and environmental surveys are currently being undertaken to allow a September start on site.

Gwyyneth McMinn, Sustrans head of network development in the Midlands and East, said: “The National Cycle Network belongs to everyone and it can help all of us to lead happier, healthier lives.

"In our review we were honest about the improvements which needed to be made and these activation projects are the first step on that journey.

"These improvements to will transform a route which was very poor into an off-road greenway.

"It’ll make it easier for people to make smarter and healthier travel choices.”

Visit www.sustrans.org.uk for more information.