Breaking news: Government will make final decision on HS2 at end of year

A final decision will be made on the future of the HS2 high-speed rail project which is set to be built through the Warwickshire countryside.

The Government will launch a review into the project taking into account benefits, affordability and deliverability before it makes a “go or no-go" decision" by the end of the year.

Kenilworth Stop HS2 protester Joe Rukin

The controversial project would affect many Warwickshire residents including people living in Cubbington and Burton Green and many have protested against it for several years.

There are grave concerns about the loss of woodland and the impact the project will have on the countryside as well as the spiralling costs of the multi-billion pound project and actual need and use for the line.