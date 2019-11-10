Brother and sister were top of class for peace poster competition with Southam Lions

Pictured are Joseph and Amelie with their certificates together with Peter Guy who is Secretary of Southam & District Lions Club.

College pupils took part in the international Peace Poster Campaign competition and out of 35 entries the chosen candidates were a brother and sister with Joseph Ellis, 13, winning the competition closely followed by Amelie Ellis.

Joseph's poignant quote about peace was ''peace is a journey to embark on a path that presents itself to all''