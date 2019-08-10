Carers and families of those living with dementia in Warwickshire encouraged to attend free support event

Carers and families of those who live with dementia are being encouraged to go along to a support event next month.

The free drop-in event is for those living with dementia, carers, family, friends and volunteers running dementia support groups.

Last year's Dementia support event. From left to right: Cllr Les Caborn, Warwickshire County Council, Tony Britton, Pam Britton Trust for Dementia, Cllr Pam Redford, Warwick District Council, Mr Gerald Calver, Mayor's Consort, Cllr Heather Calver, Leamington Town Council and Town Mayor, and Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council.

It is a chance for people to share ideas and experiences as well as being an opportunity to meet a range of health and social care professionals and services providers. There will also be therapy pets, taster sessions and refreshments.

It is being put on by Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action, the Pam Britton Trust for Dementia, Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council. The event was also held last year.

Tony Britton from the Pam Britton Trust, said: “Last year’s event was very successful. We are hoping to encourage more carers out of isolation.

“We would like for family members, friends and neighbours to spread the word about this event. We can also look after a carer’s loved ones as we will be providing activities all for free.”

Cllr Judy Falp, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for health and community protection, said: “The council is very pleased to support to this important event. I would strongly encourage anyone in our district who is living with dementia, carers and family members to come along to share their experiences with others, meet new friends and find out more about the support and networks available.”

Cllr Les Caborn, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said: “In Warwickshire, we have been working for years to raise awareness and help people to live well with dementia. Across the county, approximately 7,600 people are living with dementia and one of our successful initiatives has been the Dementia Friends scheme.

“Dementia Friends support people living with dementia and their carers, aiming to change the way people think, act and speak about dementia.

“I’m absolutely delighted to say that there are now almost 27,000 dementia friends in Warwickshire who are helping their communities.”

The event takes place on September 5 at the Dormer Place conference centre, Leamington, 11am to 3pm.