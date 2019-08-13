Classic car run to celebrate Warwick legend

Residents across the Warwick district are being encouraged to sign up to a ‘classic car run’ to celebrate a Warwick legend.

The Guy of Warwick Society have announced that on September 15 they will be holding the inaugural ‘Guy of Warwick’, Warwick to Winchester Classic Car run.

Members of the Guy of Warwick Society with classic cars at Warwick Castle. Photo by Guy of Warwick Society.

The event, which is being supported by both Warwick Town Council and Winchester City Council, is being launched to celebrate the historic and legendary links between Warwick and Winchester, the former being Guy’s home, seat of power and place of his final ending, the later being the site of his great triumph over the Giant Danish Champion Colbrand, thereby securing England for King Athelstan.

The route of just over 100 miles will take in many lesser roads and some routes which would have been in existence even in Guys time.

The Guy of Warwick Society are now calling for people to get involved in the event.

On the day the cars will assemble in the grounds of Warwick Castle for a photo before setting off from Market Place in the town centre at around 10am.

After travelling the route, the vehicles will park in prearranged spaces reserved for them by Winchester City Council, in the centre of the historic former Saxon capital of England and Alfred the Great’s (the father of Warwick’s founder Aethelflaed) stronghold.

The City Council has also arranged a civic reception for the party in the evening at which Warwick’s Mayor, Cllr Neale Murphy will present to the Lord Mayor of Winchester a replica of Guy’s Sword for their safekeeping.

This is being loaned by Warwick Castle and will remain on public display until its return next year, when the 2020 Car run will start in Winchester and finish back in Warwick.

Chris Willsmore, Chairman of the Society said: “We have had fantastic support from the City council in Winchester as well as from the Town council and Castle here in Warwick and I am sure that everyone who enters the event will have a great day out.”

Peter Knell added: “The aim is to make this an annual event which brings together Warwick and the City of Winchester in celebration of Guy of Warwick.”

The organisers are not adopting any fixed definition of what constitutes a ‘Classic Car’. What they are encouraging are cars of an aesthetic appeal, or vehicles which have interest for their rarity, design credentials, timeless engineering beauty or the ability to turn heads.”

The ‘classic car run’ takes place on Sunday September 15.

If anyone has a vehicle they would like to enter in the ‘classic car run’ the Guy of Warwick Society would like to hear from them.

There is a booking fee of £30 per vehicle regardless of the number of occupants inside the vehicle.

Each entrant will receive a full colour route book with directions and maps and a ‘rally plaque’ no later than two weeks before the event.

Entry forms and further details can be found at the Warwick Visitor Centre in Jury Street or can be downloaded by visiting the Guy of Warwick Society website by clicking here