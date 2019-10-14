Claverdon hotel to host Brexit advice event

A hotel in Claverdon near Warwick will be hosting the first in a series of major events across Coventry and Warwickshire this month aimed at preparing local businesses for Brexit.

The Brexit Resilience Roundtable, which will be held at the Ardencote Hotel on Friday (October 18), will focus on businesses involved in the advanced manufacturing and engineering sectors.

Craig Humphrey, Managing Director, CWLEP Growth Hub. Photo submitted.

The event, which will be held during the morning, will allow companies to develop de-risking strategies and will also demonstrate how they can increase internal capacity to 'thrive' amid the uncertainty associated with Brexit.

The afternoon’s “Meet the Expert” session, which is being organised and run by the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, will enable attendees to consult with industry specialists about navigating possible Brexit headwinds.

Craig Humphrey, Managing Director, CWLEP Growth Hub, said: “We appreciate that for many businesses across Coventry and Warwickshire, Brexit continues to give major cause for concern.

“The uncertainty surrounding the UK’s departure from the European Union is impacting on businesses’ ability to plan for the future.

“While the potential impact of Brexit will vary from sector to sector, we recommend that businesses across Coventry and Warwickshire seek out all available guidance.

“The CWLEP Growth Hub are committed to providing as much advice as possible and are encouraging all businesses working in the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering sectors to attend the roundtable and “Meet the Expert” session – whichever level of the supply chain they operate in.”

The events will feature a range of expert speakers who will provide useful insight, case studies and advice on how businesses can manage and implement innovation, diversification and organisation change to mitigate the impact of Brexit.

There will also be a chance to interact with other industry peers to discuss opportunities that Brexit will present to the advanced manufacturing and engineering sector.

Craig Humphrey added: “Not only will the events serve as platforms to raise concerns with our industry experts, they will enable businesses in the sector to meet with one another and share valuable guidance that will assist going forward.”

The Brexit Resilience Roundtable and “Meet the Expert” session will be followed by other events in Kenilworth, Meriden and Nuneaton.

The Kenilworth event will be taking place on October 24 at the Holiday Inn.

To register for the Coventry and Warwickshire Brexit Readiness Consortium events this month, click here.