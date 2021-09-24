Community sports charity set to launch new mental health project for women - with sessions in Warwick

A community sports charity which operates across Warwickshire is set to launch a new mental health project for women starting in October.

Sky Blues in the Community (SBitC), the charity linked to Coventry City Football Club, have secured funding from Warwickshire County Council’s Covid-19 Recovery Fund to deliver its mental health programme, WOMENtalk.

This is the sister project of MENtalk, the charity’s successful men’s mental health project.

WOMENtalk was developed by SBitC and co-produced with beneficiaries with the aim of supporting women in Warwickshire with their emotional health and well-being.

The project aims to bring women together from all backgrounds and with a range of mental health issues using group physical and social activities combined with positive mental health promotion in a welcoming, non-clinical environment.

The project has been designed in consultation with local women and targets all women, not just those with an interest in football or sport.

The sessions are due to run weekly at St Nicholas’ Park Leisure Centre on Wednesdays from 11am to 12.30pm - starting October 6.

Each session will be led by SBitC’s Mental Health Officer with support from SBitC’s professional sports coaches.

Course content will vary based on participants’ needs but ice-breaking activities and get to know you activities will form part of all courses.

The activities include warm-ups, stretching, physical activities, group exercises, team games, sports, yoga, Pilates, Zumba and creative activities. Sessions will also be co-produced by participants ensuring they choose the weekly activities they take part in.

Those taking part will also decide which workshop topics they would like to discuss.

These could cover a range of subjects, including goal setting, diet and healthy eating, stress management, depression, anxiety, self-compassion, positive behaviour, maintaining positive relationships and self-confidence and self-esteem.

SBitC’s head of community, Dave Busst, said: “SBitC has a commitment to making a difference within our local community.

"We currently run a wide range of projects based around our four themes - inclusion, health, sport and education.