Construction is underway for new shopping area between Leamington and Warwick - which could create more than 100 jobs

From the left, Andrew Keller (Keller Construction), Ian Hardwick (L&Q Estates), Cllr Andrew Day (Warwick District Council) and Ed Sutton (LSP Developments)

Work is underway for a new shopping area between Leamington and Wariwck which could create more than 100 jobs.

Heathcote Square will include a Co-op convenience store, a care home, a dentist, a children's nursery, offices and a fish and chip shop.

It will also feature a central public square, which will be the focal point of the development accessible by pedestrians and cyclists.

Cinnamon Care Collection will provide a 75-bedroom care home which is likely to be completed in the early part of 2023.

The centre is located next to Heathcote Primary School at the junction of Harbury Lane and Vickers Way and is being built by Keller Construction on behalf of LSP Developments Ltd and Warwick-based L&Q Estates,

Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day has visited the construction site.

He said: "It’s great to see this important centre coming to life.

"The new hub will not only be a place for the local community to come together, but these facilities will also provide jobs and vital local services.

"What’s even better is that the centre has been carefully designed to encourage sustainable access, with good provision for cyclists and pedestrians alike.”

Ian Hardwick, managing director of L&Q Estates, said the work was progressing well.

He added: “It is great to see the construction of Heathcote Square taking shape and everything is on course to complete the opening of the retail units, the nursery and new office by spring next year.”

“We hope this will be a welcome addition to the Lower Heathcote community with the facilities it will provide.