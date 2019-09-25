Couple bring the beach to Warwick with new cafe

A couple have brought the beach to Warwick with their new cafe.

Jack Linstead and his partner Michelle Matthews opened ‘Jack’s Shack’ in Jury Street at the weekend.

Michelle Matthews, Warwick Mayor Neale Murphy and Jack Linstead. Photo submitted.

Jack said: “We have quite a fun theme . When we moved to Warwick more than 10 years ago we said that we really loved the town and that it was like living on holiday. So we wanted to create that ‘holiday’ beach feeling for Warwick.

“It is a bit special as we have a tiki bar and hopefully it feels really fun. We want to give people an experience as well as really good food and drink. We hope people will take selfies and do Instagram posts here. We also have a really nice garden space.”

The couple have also been working with local businesses for their food and drink.

Jack said: “We are focusing on supporting local businesses where we can. We have been working with Monsoon Estates coffee company in Stratford, Bread and Co in Warwick and Caking and Baking in Leamington.

Jack Linstead and his partner Michelle Matthews and Jack Linstead at their tiki bar insideJacks Shack in Jury Street

“We will be having specialities. We have given Steve at Bread and Co a challenge of creating different breads such as a cranberry, pecan and ginger loaf .

“We also have something I have never heard of anyone making – a breakfast cake. We have been working with Saffron at Caking and Baking for this.

“Some people like their muffins but we thought we want to create different things for people to try.”

Jack’s Shack was officially opened by the Mayor of Warwick Neale Murphy last Saturday.

Speaking about the opening, Jack said: "We had a brilliant opening weekend and thrilled with the feedback we got from everyone. We want to create a year round bit of summer in Warwick. We’re getting plenty of smiles and waves.

"It was a pleasure to meet the Mayor at the opening.

Jack's Shack is open Monday to Saturday from 7.30am to 5.30pm.



As well as eat-in and take- away options, the cafe will also offer a delivery service in the town centre. The number for delivery orders via text and Whatsapp orders is 07539 373515.

