Cubbington housebuilder supports refurbishment of primary school in the village

Pupils of Our Lady and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School with Bellway sales advisor Tina Yates.

A housebuilder has donated £500 towards renovations at a Cubbington primary school.

Our Lady and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary school is undergoing a refurbishment and looked to Bellway for support.

The developer is building 133 new homes at its Hazelwood development off Coventry Road, just over half-a-mile from the school.

The money will be used to fund a new laminate floor in the corridor which leads to the multi-use space used by pupils from Years 4, 5 and 6.

Esther McCarthy, Chairperson of the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA), said: “The school is in the process of enhancing the children’s environment by improving its facilities, and we looked to Bellway for support.

“The money we are receiving from generous donations such as this one, will be used towards further improvements of the school. Bellway’s money specifically will be used to purchase a new floor for the children’s corridor.

“We are replacing lockers and blinds, the walls are being painted, and we are updating our Early Years outdoor environment.

“Everything costs money which is why Bellway’s donation is fantastic and a great help.

“Head Teacher Mrs Enstone looks forward to welcoming any new students and parents to the school in September.”

Elaine Brown, Head of Sales for Bellway South Midlands, said: “As a company, we are committed to supporting the local communities in which we build.

“We are therefore delighted to be able to help towards the renovation of this local school, which is just down the road from our Hazelwood development. It is really important that children have a safe and nurturing environment to learn in, especially after spending so much time away from school over the past year.

“Many of our residents at Hazelwood are families and could therefore benefit directly from this donation and the renovation of the school’s facilities.”