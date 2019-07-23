Cubbington scout jets off to world jamboree

Cubbington teenager Eric Darwin has jetted off with more than 30 other Warwickshire Scouts to be part of the World Scout Jamboree in the USA.

Eric, 14, joined the group at Heathrow Airport before they flew to New York to spend 24 hours in the Big Apple where they met more of the 40,000 scouts taking part in the international event which they will travel to in West Virginia.

The World Scout Jamboree includes opportunities for Scouts to learn new skills with other young people from across the globe.

They will experience high adventure in a community of residents from nearly every country in the world.

Eric said: "I can’t believe we are actually here about to jump on the plane, the airport is full of Scouts.

"I have been counting down the days until we leave and finished packing two weeks ago.

Eric Darwin

"The people I am going with have become my closest friends and I can’t wait to make friends with Scouts from all over the world experience their cultures and try their food.

"We have skills to share and food to taste, it’s going to be awesome."

As well as being a fantastic opportunity for young people, the event is a chance for adult volunteers to take part in activities and learn new skills that they can use in other aspects of their life.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: "Scouts from Warwickshire are travelling 3,800 miles to wild and wonderful West Virginia, USA for the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

The Warwickshire Scouts group at Heathrow airport.

"These are some of our brightest and best and every one of them will be an ambassador for the Scouts, the UK’s largest mixed movement, helping prepare girls and boys with skills for life.

"World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one.

"They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure.

"Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills.

"It will be the journey of a lifetime."

The 2019 Jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet.

The theme is 'unlock a new world', focusing especially on how we can create a sustainable world together.