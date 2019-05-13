Cyclist dies after coming off bike in Vélo Birmingham and Midlands cycling event

A cyclist has died after they came off their bike during the Vélo Birmingham and Midlands cycling event yesterday (Sunday).

The incident happened in Coleshill Road in Atherstone at around 7.50am.

The cyclist - a man in his 50s - was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

A cyclist participating in the event was riding along Coleshill Road at around the 23 mile mark when they are understood to have come off their bike.

The section of road that the incident happened on is a rural location with a steep downhill section with tight left and right bends.

His next of kin has been informed and specialist officers are supporting the family.

An event medic was first on scene and immediately requested ambulance back up. An ambulance and the Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were sent.

A West Midlands Air Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The middle aged man suffered serious injuries.

“He received advanced life support before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire but sadly died later.

“A second patient who was present at the scene was treated by event medical staff.

Sergeant Shaun Bridle from Warwickshire Police said: "While investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it.

"We are particularly trying to identify any cyclists who may have seen anything or who may have GoPro camera footage from around the time of the incident to please get in touch.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim's family at this difficult time."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 84 of May 12.