Defibrillator goes up in Harbury thanks to fundraising in memory of villager

Harbury now has a new defibrillator thanks to fundraising in memory of villager Richard Lynch.

The money raised from the fundraising page set up by Annie, Richard's neighbour, and donations made at the free CPR classes organised by his wife Ann covered the whole cost of the unit.

Richard Lynch with his children Luke and Libby .

An electrician in the village fitted the cabinet for free with permission from GTC to mount it on their electric substation.

A sticker stating that it's in Richards memory was made for free by buzzdog signs and designs.

Ann said: "We've now got just one cpr class left to run and we'll have then trained approx 100 people how to perform cpr and how to use a defib thanks to Linda from the ambulance service and two of Richards friends who ran the classes.

"We really wanted the defib In place before national restart a heart day on October 16th, I'm so glad we were able to get it done by then.

"I hope its never needed but it's nice knowing it is there if someone finds themselves in the position we were in and maybe the loss of Richard will mean others are saved.

"I'm not sure yet if we'll continue to run more CPR classes, it would be amazing to train as many people as possible and there are still people that want to learn. It's something I'm still thinking about at the moment."

For more about Ann and Richard click here.

